BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts plans to take Rhode Island off the Department of Public Health’s lower-risk state list for the new coronavirus travel order. Starting Friday, anyone who comes into Massachusetts from Rhode Island will need to fill out a travel form, and quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours.
The decision was made based on Rhode Island’s positive test rate and cases per 100,00, the health department said in a tweet.
All other New England states, New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii are on the lower-risk list.