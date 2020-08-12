BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are still holding out some hope that they’ll be able to have fans attend games at Gillette Stadium this season. And New England is reportedly one of at least three teams exploring an interesting way of making that happen.
According to Yahoo’s Charles Robinson, the Pats, Chiefs and Cowboys are looking into a “pods” system that would allow fans to watch in their home stadiums.
“The goal is moving toward finding clusters of people who have made a decision to cluster together (while masking up), then distance the clusters from one another in stadium,” Robinson reported Wednesday. “… And I’ve been told it’s the system that appears to have most traction across the league for the teams that hope to include fan attendance.”
The Patriots announced in July that they’ll cap the capacity of Gillette Stadium at 20 percent capacity if state and local officials allow fans to attend games this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL also announced that any fans attending games in 2020 will have to wear a mask.