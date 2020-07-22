BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL is inching closer to the opening of training camps across the country. And though many aspects of operating a football league during a pandemic remain unresolved, the league is slowly making progress in other areas.

On Wednesday, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy shared news via Twitter that in stadiums where fans are allowed to attend games in 2020, they will be required to wear face masks.

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

Such news certainly is not surprising, given that the country is still grappling with the coronavirus.

The NFL does plan to allow fans to attend games, though attendance will be based on local authorities. This week, the Jets and Giants said that there will be no fans at MetLife Stadium until further notice, while other teams are still planning on having limited attendance.

The New England Patriots announced last week that if fans are allowed to attend games, only about 20 percent of Gillette Stadium’s capacity of 66,000 people would be allowed to attend. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Falcons announced that they are expecting to allow between 10,000 and 20,000 fans to attend games.

Raiders owner Mark Davis, whose team moved to Las Vegas this offseason, said that he does not anticipate that fans will be allowed to attend games in the team’s inaugural season in Vegas.

Teams will be welcoming players to facilities in the coming days as training camps open, though the league is not expected to hold any preseason games in advance of a Sept. 10 season opener.