BOSTON (CBS) — Police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Lynn man in connection with a Roxbury shooting that critically wounded a store clerk. Stephon Samuel faces multiple charges including armed robbery and armed assault with intent to murder, the Boston Police Department announced Friday.
On July 14, 21-year-old Tanjim Siam was working at the M & R convenience store when a man came in with a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes. Officers said Siam handed everything over, but the robber shot him in the head.
Since then, Siam has been on life support at Boston Medical Center. His family arrived from Bangladesh this week to see him for the first time since the shooting.
A spokesperson for the family said Siam’s prognosis is not good.
“The family sat down with the doctors (Tuesday), so within a couple of days, his family has to make tough decisions. That’s all so far, we know, and they are very, very, emotionally very stressed,” said family spokesperson Humayun Morshed.
The Boston Convenience Store Owners Association created a GoFundMe page to help Siam and his family. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Gross have condemned the shooting as “cowardly.”
Samuel was arrested Friday following an investigation by Boston police, Brockton police and the FBI. He’s currently at the Plymouth County House of Corrections on unrelated charges.