BOSTON (CBS) – The family of a young clerk shot during a robbery in Roxbury last month is now in Boston to be with him as he fights to survive.
On July 14, 21-year-old Tanjim Siam was working at the M & R convenience store when a man came in with a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes. Officers said Siam handed everything over, but the robber shot him in the head.
Since then, he has been on life support at Boston Medical Center. Police are still searching for the shooter.
Siam’s family arrived from Bangladesh this week to see him for the first time since the shooting.
A spokesperson for the family said Siam’s prognosis is not good.
“The family sat down with the doctors (Tuesday), so within a couple of days, his family has to make tough decisions. That’s all so far, we know, and they are very, very, emotionally very stressed,” said family spokesperson Humayun Morshed.
The Boston Convenience Store Owners Association created a GoFundMe page to help Siam and his family.