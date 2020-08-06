Robert Williams, Jaylen Brown Lead Celtics In Rout Of Nets, 149-115Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, Robert Williams had a career-high 18 points and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Brooklyn Nets 149-115.

Verdugo, Chavis Homer To Back Pérez As Red Sox Beat Rays 5-0Alex Verdugo and Michael Chavis homered to help the Boston Red Sox stop a four-game skid Wednesday with a 5-0 victory over the slumping Tampa Bay Rays.

Bruins' Nick Ritchie Recovers Lost Tooth On Ice Between PeriodsCan the Tooth Fairy penetrate the forcefield that is the NHL's bubble? Nick Ritchie is about to find out.

Bruins Blow Chance At Top Seed, Now Need To Get Game On Right TrackIn the span of 120 minutes of ice hockey this week in Toronto, the Bruins have more or less thrown away all of their work from the regular season.

Bruins Lose To Lightning 3-2, Remain Winless In Round Robin PlayThe Boston Bruins came out flat, woke up with a resurgence, but ultimately lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon in Toronto.