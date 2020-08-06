Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Mayflower II will not head to Newport Thursday as planned after changes made to the Massachusetts travel order took Rhode Island off the exempt list.
The replica ship was moved to State Pier in New Bedford Tuesday to ride out Tropical Storm Isaias.
It was then scheduled to go to Fort Adams in Newport Thursday morning.
But then Massachusetts added Rhode Island to it lists of states where arriving travelers must self-quarantine, or provide proof they’re not infected with coronavirus.
The ship will now head to Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay.
The Mayflower II left Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut July 20 after an $11 million renovation. It is expected to arrive in Plymouth by August 10.