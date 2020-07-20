NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS/AP) — The Mayflower II has started its journey back to Massachusetts. After an $11 million renovation, the ship left the Mystic Seaport Museum for New London, Connecticut Monday.
The replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims here will spend the next two weeks at sea before pulling into port at Plimoth Plantation. If all goes well, it should arrive in Plymouth by August 10th.
There were several months of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The original plan had called for a celebratory departure in late April with several stops at southern New England ports before a May arrival. That was to include being led into Boston Harbor under sail with the USS Constitution for a maritime festival to mark the 400th anniversary of the original Mayflower voyage.
The public can follow the trip online.
The Mayflower II has been a major tourist attraction and educational tool since it arrived in Plymouth as a gift from England in 1957.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)