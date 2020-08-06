BOSTON (CBS) — A daytime shooting in Mattapan left a man in his mid-20s dead Thursday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. along the 1300 block of Blue Hill Ave.
Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said at a news conference that first responders found the man in a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene. There were reports of someone fleeing the area but police have not confirmed if they were connected to the shooting.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Gross said he spoke with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins about the incident.
“We’re very disheartened at this uptick in violence,” Gross said. “This is very traumatizing to the neighborhood.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police.
Gross again blasted the release of people in prison over coronavirus concerns.
“When you release and keep releasing dangerous persons to the neighborhood. . . it just bolsters the confidence of repeat violent offenders,” he said. “I don’t care how many times you get let go, we will lock you up again because our neighborhoods deserve to be safe.”