



BOSTON (CBS) – Family and friends are mourning the loss of a man respected through his Dorchester neighborhood. Boston Police say he was among five people shot late Wednesday night during a gathering on Ames Street.

Keith Andrews says he knew the victim as, “a really nice guy,” who liked to work on cars, detailing them. Ileana Lavoy says the victim is her brother in law and family members, “are broken because they took somebody that had no problem with nobody.”

Police Commissioner William Gross says the shooting is under investigation, and during a news conference Thursday afternoon, he took the opportunity to call out judges who release criminals from jail because of COVID-19 concerns. “The mentality out on the street, this from a 35-year street cop, is that you can do whatever you want because there are no repercussions from the court,” Gross said.

Gross says criminals who are released often return to communities only to commit more violence. “If you feel so comfortable releasing them, let them stay in your house with your family,” said Gross. “Look at the numbers. Five homicides in a row, attempted murder of four police officers in broad daylight, a 10-year-old girl got shot in her apartment, a 17-year-old girl getting murdered on the street. The mentality on the street is ‘we can do whatever we want because there’s no repercussions, the courts are closed.’”

Gross did not say if there are any suspects in Wednesday night’s shooting. For family and friends of the victim, they hope whoever pulled the trigger ends up behind bars for good. Lavoy says, “That’s the last person they need to shoot out here. The last person.”

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).