BOSTON (CBS) – On Tuesday, coronavirus cases were up significantly in Massachusetts, with 438 new positive tests reported. With the uptick in cases, Governor Charlie Baker is hinting at what steps he might take in order to reverse that trend.

“People in Massachusetts have done a really good job complying with a lot of the guidance and rule making that’s been put out here,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “We’ve seen some slippage in a few places and I really hope we don’t see that going forward.”

Watching a “slight uptick” in positive Covid-19 cases, Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday he’s keeping all options on the table when it comes to reopening the Commonwealth – or not.

“That could mean gathering sizes could be reduced or we could make some of our business regulations more strict,” Gov. Baker said.

Down the Cape during a Chatham selectboard meeting, neighbors asked town leaders for help avoiding a spike.

“This is going to be a problem for us through October. There are going to be a lot of people here partying. They’re not going to school, colleges aren’t opening, they can do it remotely. We’ve got to get a handle on this to stop the parties,” one woman said.

Watching the trends and waiting for direction has business owners everywhere worried. Melina DiPaola owns a boutique cycling studio in the North End. Before Covid she was just settling into a bigger space – with bigger bills.

“People having house parties and boat parties – the people doing those things have no consideration for small business,” she said.

As DiPaola struggles to find a safe solution for reopening, she worries what the fall holds.

“You don’t want to email your clients with a definitive date and definitive plan and then have to retract that email,” DiPaola said. “When it comes down to numbers, that’s always in the back of your mind.”