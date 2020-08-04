BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 438 new confirmed coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 111,033 while the total number of deaths is 8,436.
There were 15,316 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,234,106 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, there are 354 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 21 from Monday. There are 56 patients currently in intensive care.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 50. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.
There were also 108 new probable cases reported Monday for a total of 8,170 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.