Red-Hot Judge Powers Streaking Yankees Past Red Sox 9-7The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-7 on Sunday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Brad Keselowski Wins At New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayKeselowski grabbed a U.S. flag and spun his car around in front of a crowd that was masked and socially distanced for much of the race.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Lead Celtics Past Trail Blazers In NBA Bubble ActionJayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 and the Boston Celtics built a big lead early before holding on for a 128-124 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Bruins Lose To Flyers In First Real Game: What Does It Mean?Fortunately, we do dedicate 24 hours per day to following sports developments, so we can help explain what Sunday's loss means for the Boston Bruins..

Flyers Beat Bruins 4-1 In First Round Robin Game In TorontoAfter 145 days, the Boston Bruins have finally played a meaningful hockey game. It didn't go so well.