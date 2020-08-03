Comments
EASTHAM (CBS) — A boater off Cape Cod was able to capture a shark on camera Saturday. The shark was a quarter-mile off Nauset Beach, the spotter said.
Beautiful video! If you haven’t already, please put your sighting on @sharktivity! https://t.co/Xes3NBwZ7T
— Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) August 2, 2020
Confirmed shark sightings closed the water at Nauset Beach for two days in a row last week.
Sharks were active elsewhere Cape Cod as well on Saturday. At least two sightings near Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet kept swimmers out of the water for hours.