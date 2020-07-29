EASTHAM (CBS) – For a second day in a row, a great white shark sighting has been confirmed near Nauset Beach.
According to Beach Safety, the shark was seen within about 15 feet off the sand on Wednesday. Swimmers were asked to stay out of the water for an hour if no other sightings were reported.
Two other confirmed sightings shut down swimming at the same beach on Tuesday.
According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, a shark was seen eating a seal about 20 yards off of Nauset Beach on Tuesday. A swimming ban was put into effect until 1 p.m., but was later extended for several hours after another shark was spotted a short time later.
The Plymouth harbormaster is investigating a possible shark sighting on Wednesday near White Horse Beach.
The beach was closed as of noon for swimming to see if any other sharks are in the area.