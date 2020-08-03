BOSTON (CBS) — Tourists are still visiting Boston despite the state’s strict COVID travel order.
Emma and Chris Hempstead told WBZ-TV they’re COVID negative — which is why they feel safe traveling here for their honeymoon.
“It’s hard cause we kind of had to establish whether or not we wanted to keep going on our trip or not,” said Emma.
The state’s new restrictions took effect over the weekend. People arriving in Massachusetts from anywhere outside New England, New Jersey, New York, and Hawaii need to prove a negative COVID-19 test result or quarantine for 14 days.
Some passengers flying into Logan Monday said their airline informed them of the state’s new travel rules, while others said they knew in advance from their hotel.
“Yeah, we got an email actually, we got an email saying that saying we’re going into quarantine when we get here,” said Beverly Brown.
“I’m glad that we got the email that everybody is trying to be safe and keep everybody on point,” said Dante Brown.
Anyone visiting the state and returning residents are required to fill out Massachusetts online travel form.
“It was an online form you filled it out. It asked you if you had COVID. I’d you’re planning to her tested it you tested positive in the past,” said Tony Frazer of Ohio.
If you don’t follow the travel order you could face a $500 fine a day.