BOSTON (CBS) — Wide receiver Marqise Lee is reportedly becoming the seventh New England Patriots player to opt out of the 2020 season amid coronavirus concerns.
According to ESPN, the 28-year-old is a new father and said protecting his six-month-old daughter and family was the basis of his decision.
Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon, Brandon Bolden, Danny Vitale, and Najee Toran have also opted out.
Lee signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in April after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played five seasons in Jacksonville.