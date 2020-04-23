BOSTON (CBS) — Before they start making picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Patriots have added a wide receiver to their roster.
New England has reportedly signed wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Lee, 28, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week.
Lee spent all five of his NFL seasons in Jacksonville after the Jags drafted him in the second round in 2014. He had his best season in 2016, hauling in 63 receptions for 851 yards and three touchdowns. He followed that up with a 56-catch, three-touchdown season in 2017. Lee caught four passes for 41 yards in Jacksonville’s AFC Championship game loss in Foxboro that postseason.
But he missed all of 2018 due to a knee injury that he suffered in the preseason, and had just three receptions in six games in 2019 before landing on IR in October with another knee issue. So he does carry some injury concerns with him to New England.
Lee gives the Patriots another receiver on their depth chart, which currently includes 33-year-old Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, 2019 first-rounder N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.