BOSTON (CBS) — The new travel order for Massachusetts goes into effect on Saturday, August 1. Visitors and in-state residents returning home must fill out a “Massachusetts Travel Form” and quarantine for 14 days unless they are coming from an exempt, lower-risk state or can provide a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours.
Individuals who fail to comply with a new travel order in Massachusetts could be fined $500 per day.
The current exempt states are Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Maine, Hawaii, New Jersey, and New York.
Other exemptions include people passing through the state, people commuting across state lines for work, people traveling to Massachusetts for medical treatment, people complying with military orders, or people traveling to work in federally designated critical infrastructure sectors.
Incoming college students are included in the order.
and how are they planning to enforce this ?
You could come from FL but by car, which will be via NY & CT or CT & RI.
If you fly in, how will they monitor your 14 day self quarantine if you came from TX or CA
Will they turn away travelers at Logan coming in ? will they detain travelers ? or just release them into downtown on a pinky swear that they will, quarantine ?
This sound about as pro-active as the TSA on the freight side. Nothing to do with actually preventing anything but more of a “who can we sue afterwards”
We all know what needs to be done there. We need a 3-4 week enforced shelter in place. But it is an election year soooooo. no politician, city or state level, is gonna risk their re-election proposing that.
They is all a game to them. They don’t really care about the virus spreading. They care about votes and are merely grasping at straws trying to look like they are doing something.