Christian Vazquez Providing All The Pop In Red Sox OffenseThe Red Sox offense was supposed to carry the team during the shortened 2020 season, but in the early goings of the 60-game campaign, Boston's usually reliable sluggers aren't doing much slugging. Instead, Boston's power is coming from an unlikely source.

All Players, Coaches Kneel During Anthem Before NBA's Re-Opening NightPlayers and coaches from all four teams involved in the NBA's re-opening night took a knee and locked arms during the national anthem.

Vázquez Homers Twice To Lead Pérez And Red Sox Past Mets 4-2Christian Vázquez hit two more homers and Martín Pérez gave Boston's patchwork rotation a much-needed lift Thursday night.

Report: Matthew Slater's Decision To Play Prevented More Patriots Opt-OutsThe half-dozen players were by far the most for any team in the league. According to a new report, though, the number of players opting out likely would have been even larger, if not for the decision of one of the most respected members in the Patriots' locker room.

Want To Know How Much Kemba Walker Will Play Against Bucks On Friday?We knew that Kemba Walker would play in Boston's bubble opener on Friday night, but now we know how much the Celtics point guard will play against the Bucks.