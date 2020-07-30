BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 304 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths in the state on Thursday. For a second straight day, the state included a note that a technical error by a hospital group caused a reporting delay that factored into the uptick in cases.
“A technical reporting error by a hospital group caused a delay in its laboratory test results being reported to DPH,” a note in the daily dashboard reads. “These newly reported test results have been included in today’s dashboard report and are reflected in today’s case totals. However, these positive test results have been assigned retrospectively to the appropriate date of test.”
Wednesday the state reported 356 cases and 29 deaths, also factoring in the reporting delay. On Tuesday, the state reported 178 New Cases and 14 additional deaths.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 109,400 while the total number of deaths is 8,375.
As of Thursday, there are 367 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 23 from Wednesday. There are 55 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 12,224 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,507,320 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 50. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.
There were also 110 new probable cases reported Thursday for a total of 7,698 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.