BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 356 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 29 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday. According to the state, the uptick in cases compared to recent days is due to a technical error by a hospital group.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 109,096 while the total number of deaths is 8,360.

“A technical reporting error by a hospital group caused a delay in its laboratory test results being reported to DPH,” a note in the daily dashboard reads. “These newly reported test results have been included in today’s dashboard report and are reflected in today’s case totals. However, these positive test results have been assigned retrospectively to the appropriate date of test.”

As of Wednesday, there are 390 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 26 from Tuesday. There are 62 patients currently in intensive care.

There were 15,556 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,149,230 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.

The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.

There were also 146 new probable cases reported Wednesday for a total of 7,588 probable cases in the state.

Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.