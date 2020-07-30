<BOSTON (CBS) – A man who allegedly fired a gun at 21 Boston Police officers during Boston’s George Floyd protests is now facing federal charges.
John Boampong, 37, of Dorchester, was charged with assaulting a federal officer, interfering with a law enforcement officer during the commission of a civil disorder, and being a prohibited person under felony indictment in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
In June, he was arraigned on 21 counts of armed assault with intent to murder in connection with the incident that occurred near Providence Street. Boampong is currently being held without bail and will appear in federal court at a later date.
The charges in this case – which involve someone legally barred from having a gun indiscriminately firing 11 rounds at a crowd of officers and civilians – are a good reminder of a simple rule: Protests, even disruptive ones, are legal. Destroying property and endangering lives is not. We will enforce that rule. This is also today’s reminder that what police officers really do every day is put themselves at risk to protect our communities,” said United State Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.