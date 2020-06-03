BOSTON (CBS) – A man who allegedly fired a gun at 21 Boston Police officers during the protests early Monday morning is being held without bail.
John Boampong, 37, of Dorchester, was arraigned on 21 counts of armed assault with intent to murder in connection with the incident that occurred near Providence Street.
At the hearing on Wednesday, a judge denied a motion filed by Boampong to dismiss the charges.
“I will always act to hold individuals accountable for acts of violence, and that includes acts of violence against members of law enforcement,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “Violence against any person will be prosecuted in Suffolk County.”
Three other people were also arraigned for crimes allegedly committed during the protests. One was charged and arraigned for possession of a firearm. Two others, who were charged with receiving stolen property, had their charges dismissed.
A total of 53 people were arrested and one summonsed on a variety of charges in the aftermath of protests in Boston Sunday in response to the death of George Floyd.