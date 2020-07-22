'Biggest Thing Is Making Sure We Play Our Style': Sky Blue FC's Kailen Sheridan & Elizabeth Eddy On Semifinals Matchup With Chicago Red Stars On CBS All AccessSky Blue FC's Kailen Sheridan & Elizabeth Eddy discuss the team's matchup with Chicago, the Challenge Cup to this point and how they've been staying entertained inside the bubble.

Rumor: Mookie Betts, Dodgers May Be Close To Massive Contract ExtensionWhen the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts away this past winter, some Red Sox fans held on to some hope that Betts may sign back with Boston as a free agent. Those hopes, small as they may have been, might already be dashed.

Kevin Garnett Hoping To Buy Minnesota TimberwolvesKevin Garnett wants to come back to Minnesota — as a Timberwolves owner.

Ryan Brasier's Blown Save A Fitting Way For Red Sox To Return To Fenway In 2020If Red Sox fans thought the return of real, live sports might provide a relief from that reality, they were proven wrong before the first game in Boston concluded.

Without Fans, Will Baseball Feel Like Baseball? Sports Anchors Throw Caution On 'Strangest MLB Season Ever'MLB won't allow fans in the stadium on opening day and throughout the season, which will may affect the game on the field.