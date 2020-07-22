WORCESTER (CBS) – The Christopher Columbus statue in Worcester will not be moved or taken down.
The City Council voted against a proposal to remove it Tuesday night.
Two men dumped red paint on the statue, which sits outside Union Station, back on June 23. Worcester Police are still looking for them.
There’s been push to take down controversial statues across the country and overseas.
Boston removed a damaged statue of Christopher Columbus from a North End park on June 11, a day after it was beheaded by vandals.
Columbus was one of the first Europeans in the New World, credited by many for discovering America. However, critics say his trip began the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Columbus is also criticized for his violent treatment and killing of Native Americans, who see him as a racist.
Don’t know whether statues who were racist and inflicted harm on people for these reasons ought to be taken down or not when they have been part of history. However there definitely needs to be more education on why some of these status exist, meanwhile there are many figures who have contributed to history in a progressive way, who aren’t being celebrated to this extent.