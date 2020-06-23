WORCESTER (CBS) – Worcester Police are looking for two men who dumped paint on a statue of Christopher Columbus early Tuesday morning.
Investigators said the men poured red paint and spray painted the statue outside of Union Station around 3:30 a.m. They ran away toward Shrewsbury Street.
Police found a bucket of paint, a bag and spray paint at the scene.
There’s been push to take down controversial statues across the country and overseas.
Boston removed a damaged statue of Christopher Columbus from a North End park June 11, a day after it was beheaded by vandals. Mayor Marty Walsh said there will now be conversations about the “historic meaning” of the incident and whether the statue will ever go back up.
Columbus was one of the first Europeans in the New World, credited by many for discovering America. However, critics say his trip began the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Columbus is also criticized for his violent treatment and killing of Native Americans, who see him as a racist.
Anyone with information about the Worcester incident is asked to call police at 508-799-8651.
