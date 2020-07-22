BOSTON (CBS) – Dancing dinosaurs and cheering employees welcomed families back to the Boston Children’s Museum in the Seaport on Wednesday.

“It’s very emotional, very exciting. It’s great. It’s incredible to welcome families back,” said Justine DeCotis, Senior Manager of Visitor Experience.

The museum opened its doors to the general public for the first time since March 13th.

“We’re very excited to be back. Very, Very excited,” said Breanna Mottram who brought her 18-month-old to the museum.

Parents and grandparents are overjoyed to have an activity to do with the kids after spending months at home.

“There are a lot of toys at home, but after a while you start losing your imagination. So, getting out and having more options is really a great thing,” said Marilyn Dyer, who has been watching her young grandchildren.

The museum has a number of new safety precautions in place, like plastic dividers, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers on the floor and everyone has to wear a mask. The museum also has limited capacity and you have to make reservations ahead of time.

The museum is open for two time slots Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Between the two time slots we switch out all the loose parts, all the toys, put out a fresh set give a good cleaning to the entire building and then we’re ready for the afternoon,” said DeCotis.

“I’m happy they’re doing all that. It’s great,” said Mottram. “I definitely feel safe to come back.”

The staff says all the changes have been a lot of work, but it’s paid off.

“To see the museum open it’s been worth it,” said DeCotis.