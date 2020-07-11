CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Museums in Boston will be allowed to reopen when the city enters Phase 3 on Monday. The coronavirus pandemic has closed Boston’s world-renowned cultural institutions since March.

Below is a list of when local museums plan to reopen to the public. Visitors may be required to buy tickets in advance – click on the links for more information.

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum: July 15

New England Aquarium: July 16

Institute Of Contemporary Art: July 16

Museum Of Science: July 26

Children’s Museum: Members-only weekend beginning July 17, open to the public July 22

Museum of Fine Arts: Early fall reopening, with summer outdoor programming starting in August

 

 

