BOSTON (CBS) — Museums in Boston will be allowed to reopen when the city enters Phase 3 on Monday. The coronavirus pandemic has closed Boston’s world-renowned cultural institutions since March.
Below is a list of when local museums plan to reopen to the public. Visitors may be required to buy tickets in advance – click on the links for more information.
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum: July 15
New England Aquarium: July 16
Institute Of Contemporary Art: July 16
Museum Of Science: July 26
Children’s Museum: Members-only weekend beginning July 17, open to the public July 22
Museum of Fine Arts: Early fall reopening, with summer outdoor programming starting in August