DARTMOUTH (CBS) — Authorities are releasing more information about a homicide investigation in Dartmouth. Twenty-seven-year-old Jose Cortez Cornejo, of New Bedford, was found along the side of Horseneck Road by a driver passing by early Tuesday morning.
An autopsy determined that Cortez Cornejo died “of apparent gunshot wounds,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said.
Neighbors told WBZ-TV they heard several gunshots at roughly 11:30 p.m. Monday night.
The homicide is being investigated by both state and local police.