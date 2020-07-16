Zion Williamson Leaving NBA Bubble For Urgent Family MatterZion Williamson is leaving the NBA bubble in Orlando for an "urgent family medical matter," the New Orleans Pelicans announced Thursday.

NFLPA Releases COVID-19 Map, With Patriots And Dolphins On Opposite Ends Of SpectrumTo help provide a clear picture of the current COVID-19 situation in every NFL city, the NFLPA released a heat map of sorts to show which NFL cities are currently dealing with the most positive cases of the virus.

David Pastrnak 'Unfit To Participate' In Bruins PracticeDavid Pastrnak's post-quarantine Bruins reunion was short-lived, as the star winger was absent from practice on Thursday.

Rob Gronkowski Says He And Tom Brady Didn't Plan Their Tampa Bay ReunionRob Gronkowski maintains that there was no master plan for him and Tom Brady to escape the evil clutches of one Bill Belichick in New England.

NBA Players Have Plenty Of Options Inside Orlando BubbleOrlando is the NBA’s home away from home for the foreseeable future — and efforts are being made to make the time lots of fun.