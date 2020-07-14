DARTMOUTH (CBS) — Authorities are investigating an “apparent homicide” in Dartmouth that occurred late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said a driver spotted a man on the ground on the side of Horseneck Road just after 5 a.m.
When paramedics and officers arrived on scene, they determined the man was dead. He has not yet been identified, but “based upon evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation, it is believed he is the victim of a homicide,” Quinn’s office said.
The state’s Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy in the coming days. There was no immediate information on how the man may have died.
Anyone who was in the area of 180 Horseneck Road between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. is asked to contact police if they have any information.