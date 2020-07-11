BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been shut down for more than four months. Now the Boston Children’s Museum can finally reopen.

“Come back we are excited to see you we missed you. The building is not the same without the noise and excitement and enthusiasm of our visitors,” Museum Senior Manager of Visitor Experience Justine DeCotis said.

Phase 3 for Boston begins on Monday, which means places like museums, casinos, wedding venues, gyms and movie theaters can welcome visitors back on a limited capacity.

DeCotis said they’ve made dozens of adjustments to ensure safety and a fun experience, even though some exhibits will remain closed for now. “Our climbing structure has to stay closed, but for anything we had to close or change, we put a fun spin on it,” she said.

The museum has implemented several safety measures for the reopening, including reduced capacity, tickets have to be purchased online, and the staff will scrub down the facility twice a day.

“We will close down the middle of the day to clean and swap out exhibits pieces and increasing the staff on the floor to help with distancing,” DeCotis said.

The state’s Phase 3 started back on July 6. Boston and Somerville decided to wait an extra week. Now, Somerville’s mayor has decided to extend it one more time.

Smiles ran wide behind the masks on Saturday, as Melissa and Scott Chandler from Dorchester got married in Columbus Park in Boston. Outdoor performance venues and wedding venues are also allowed to reopen.

The Chandlers said they decided to proceed and not postpone their wedding any longer and wish the same for others who can’t wait to say I do.

“Very excited. We are focusing on us right now and loving it and hope everyone else shares the experience, too,” Scott Chandler said.