SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Somerville has delayed Phase 3 of reopening. The city will release safety guidance on July 13 and begin reopening that day at the earliest,
“No other currently closed establishments in Somerville will reopen prior to July 13, which is the delayed reopening date set by the Governor just for Boston,” said a statement. “This will give City officials time to continue working with business owners to create safety protocols. In some cases, opening dates later than July 13 may be set as a result.”
The guidelines for gatherings included in Phase 3 will also not go into effect until July 13 at the earliest.
The only exception is Phase 3 Health and Human Services providers.
Phase 3 includes movie theaters, gyms, and museums.
“As with most previous phases, Somerville will take a more cautious approach given that it is the most densely populated city in Massachusetts and in the heart of the metro Boston region,” the statement said.