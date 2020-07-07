Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Five more brands of hand sanitizer have tested positive for a toxic chemical.
The FDA says they all contain methanol, which can be dangerous when ingested or absorbed through the skin.
“The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death,” the FDA said in a statement.
Last month, the agency listed nine brands to avoid because they contain methanol.
Here are the five brands added to the FDA list:
- Grupo Insoma’s Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol (with NDC numbers 75744-0200-3; 75744-0200-4; 75744-0201-5; 75744-0202-1; 75744-0250-1; 75744-0250-2; 75744-0500-1; 75744-1000-1; 75744-1000-3; 75744-1001-1)
- Transliquid Technologies’ Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer (with NDC numbers 75477-435-02; 75477-435-10; 75477-435-12; 75477-435-25; 75477-435-50; 75477-534-10)
- Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV’s Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free (with NDC numbers 75165-003-02; 75165-004-01; 75165-005-01; 75165-006-01; 75165-008-01; 75165-250-01; 75165-600-01)
- Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV’s Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer (no NDC numbers listed)
- Tropicosmeticos SA de CV’s Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70% (with NCD numbers 76676-402-01; 77676-402-02; 77676-402-03; 77676-402-04; 77676-402-05; 77676-402-06; 77676-402-07; 77676-402-08; 77676-402-09; 77676-402-10; 77676-402-11; 77676-402-12; 77676-402-13; 77676-402-14; 77676-402-16; 77676-402-17; 77676-402-18; 77676-402-19; 77676-402-20)
For more information on all 14 products, visit the FDA’s website.