METHUEN (CBS) – The FBI said recovery teams found human remains at a site in Methuen Thursday afternoon. The FBI was digging at a location on Milk Street for the last three days.
Sources told WBZ investigators were looking for a man who was missing out of Manchester, New Hampshire.
People who live in the area say the property has been vacant for several years.
The FBI has turned over the remains to the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and DNA analysis. The FBI will stay at the location processing the scene.