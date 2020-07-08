METHUEN (CBS) – FBI agents are searching an area behind a Methuen U-Haul facility on Wednesday. Sources told WBZ-TV the search is in connection with a man who is missing from Manchester, N.H. since April.
An FBI spokesman said only that the search in the area of Route 113 and Milk Street, which includes heavy equipment for moving dirt, is “in connection with an ongoing investigation.”
RIGHT NOW: FBI and police conducting a search in #Methuen. Sources tell WBZ investigators are looking for a man who is missing out of Manchester, NH pic.twitter.com/iMXalxrhan
— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) July 8, 2020
The FBI added there is no threat to public safety.
Sources told WBZ-TV the missing man’s vehicle was recently recovered in Lawrence.
This is the second day the FBI has been searching in the area.