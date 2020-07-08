BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Gordon wasn’t able to help the Patriots in the playoffs during their run to a championship victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, due to a suspension. But for his contributions during the regular season, he was awarded a Super Bowl ring from the team.

Now, a year and a half later, Gordon is parting ways with that timeless keepsake.

Gordon’s Super Bowl LIII ring will be auctioned off by Heritage Auctions in August. The ring, with its 8.25 carats of dimaonds and 1.6 carats of blue sapphires, has a starting value of $100,000.

“When we sold a ring from the Patriots fifth Super Bowl Championship a little over a year ago, we were sure we’d never see another ring quite so massive and ostentatious, but we’re pleased to be so quickly proven wrong by the offered specimen,” the description on Heritage Auctions reads. “The addition of a sixth figural Lombardi Trophy to the face of this gargantuan ring turns the ultimate symbol of NFL achievement into a monster visible from outer space, spanning a full two inches (2″) from top to bottom.”

Gordon, 29, joined the Patriots in September of the 2018 season. He played in 11 games, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three receptions, averaging 18 yards per catch. In December, though, he was suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his NFL reinstatement. He played for the Patriots again in 2019, though he played in just six games before going on injured reserve and later getting picked up by the Seahawks. He was once again suspended after playing just five games for Seattle.

“Now that the superstar quarterback has traded New England snow for Tampa Bay sunshine, we can be assured that this is the last Patriots ring of the Tom Brady era, that historic half-dozen making him the GOAT just like it did for Michael Jordan,” the Heritage description said. “This particular example was issued to the man who caught Brady’s 500th career touchdown pass on October 4, 2018, a thirty-four-yard connection that was Gordon’s first trip to paydirt with the Pats.”