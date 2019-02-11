



BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Gordon was a significant contributor to the Patriots for more than half of the 2018 season. And though he wasn’t able to be a part of the team’s run to a Super Bowl, the receiver will receive some of the spoils of victory.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots will be giving a Super Bowl ring to Gordon “for his contributions to the team’s success over 11 games.”

The 27-year-old Gordon, of course, was suspended indefinitely by the NFL following the Patriots’ loss in Pittsburgh, due to a failed drug test. Gordon had faced numerous suspensions during his career but appeared to have been in a good environment with the Patriots. Gordon, though, reportedly evaded Patriots security during the team’s bye week, leading to the failed test.

In 11 games with the Patriots, Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns — numbers which would come out to 58 receptions, 1,047 yards and four touchdowns when prorated over 16 games.

Excluding his debut against Miami (two receptions for 32 yards, when he was still learning the offense) and his final game against Pittsburgh (one catch for 19 yards), Gordon caught 37 passes for 669 yards and the three touchdowns in nine games as a contributor to the Patriots offense.

Gordon posted a thank you message to Tom Brady and Julian Edelman on his Instagram story on Sunday:

Gordon also posted about the championship after the team won.

After losing Gordon to suspension, the Patriots won their final two games of the regular season before beating the Chargers, Chiefs and Rams en route to the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl win.

A report last week said Gordon could be eligible to play next year, but the focus at this time remains on his treatment.