BRAINTREE (CBS) – At least one person has been shot at the South Shore Mall in Braintree, I-Team sources say.
Police Activity: Granite St SSP. Active Scene please avoid the area.
— Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) July 3, 2020
According to those sources, police are treating the scene as an active shooter situation.
As of Friday afternoon, the stores are in lockdown and people are being asked to stay put.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
The victim’s condition is unknown. No other information is available.