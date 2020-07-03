ROXBURY (CBS) – What neighbors on Mount Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury thought was fireworks last night turned out to be gun violence that claimed a teen’s life – all before horrified witnesses.

“My sister, her two daughters, her grandchild,” said resident Indra Nelson. “Right as I walked through these doors, the gunshots rang out.”

Family members said 15-year-old Xavier Rodriguez, also known as Rico, was struck and killed around 10 p.m. Two others were injured at the scene. His aunt Melissa Diaz said the family is stunned. She said Rodriguez was a good kid who was into sports and always happy. She said his family tried to make sure he stayed out of trouble.

“I just can’t believe someone would something like this. There’s no respect in the streets for women, children, anybody,” she said. “Violence in Boston just needs to stop.”

The killing was the third homicide in 24 hours in the city. Just two hours earlier, a man was shot and killed in Mattapan. As suspect, 35-year-old Rafael Santiago, of Malden, was arrested. Police said he was armed with a revolver when they arrived at the scene. A 45-year-old man was also killed in Dorchester just after midnight.

City officials expressed their frustration with violence right before the Fourth of July holiday.

“The violence is tragic. The violence is sad. This violence needs to stop,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.

People in the Mount Pleasant Avenue neighborhood were worried they could have been victims themselves.

“I could have been hit; my son could have been hit. My 13-year-old son walked in the door just before me could’ve been hit “

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.