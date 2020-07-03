SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Four people were injured after a shooting in Somerville late Thursday. The River Road shooting was one of multiple in the Boston-area that night.

According to the Somerville Police Chief, three women and one man were taken to separate area hospitals. One person was in critical condition as of midnight. The current condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

“This shouldn’t happen in any neighborhood. It’s a reminder that violence is too prevalent in our society, guns are too prevalent, and we need to not only react and respond to that swiftly but we need to get to the root cause of why this crime even occurs before it becomes a crime,” said Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone.

Download the NEW CBS Boston App for iOS or Android

In Boston, two people were killed and two were injured between two shootings.

A man was fatally shot on Norfolk and Woolson Streets in Mattapan around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Police arrested 35-year-old Rafael Santiago, of Malden, at the scene. “The officers were able to quickly deescalate the potentially deadly encounter, convincing the armed suspect to drop the firearm after issuing numerous verbal commands. The suspect was then placed in custody and the revolver was safely recovered,” said a statement from Boston Police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Santiago was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 15-year-old boy was killed when three people were shot near Mount Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury around 10 p.m. The boy’s death marked the city’s third homicide in 24 hours.

“I’m asking the people that are creating the violence, if you want help: ask. If you want to get out of the life you’re in: ask,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said.

Cambridge Police are investigating gunshots fired near Harvard Street as well. Police said there were reports of fireworks and gunshots in the area around 10 p.m. Shell casings were recovered from the scene but it’s unclear if anyone was hurt.