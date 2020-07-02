BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 51 new coronavirus deaths and 195 additional cases in the state on Thursday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 104,016 and the confirmed death toll is 7,918.

There were also 37 new probable cases and 35 probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Thursday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 109,338 total coronavirus cases and 8,132 deaths in the state.

Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Thursday that the state will be moving into Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Monday because numbers continue to move in the right direction. As a result, casinos, movie theaters, and gyms will be allowed to reopen, and professional sports teams can resume games without fans.

As of Thursday, there are 681 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is decrease of 79 patients from Wednesday. There are 113 patients currently in ICU.

There were 7,786 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 860,936 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus. A total of 73,613 people have taken an antibody test.

The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.