OXFORD (CBS) – An Oxford gym that defied the state’s coronavirus safety guidelines until a court intervened will be allowed to partially reopen this week.
A court ruled earlier this month that Oxford health officials could shut the water off and change the locks at Prime Fitness and Nutrition after owner David Blondin opened despite gyms being among businesses that could not resume operations until Phase 3 of the state’s plan.
On Tuesday, Blondin said the gym’s store will be open Wednesday at 9 a.m. and the gym equipment will be sett up under a tent on Thursday.
“It’s great news,” said Blondin.
Blondin said the water is back on and locks are being changed back to normal.
“We’re going to do tents surrounding the entire building, tarps, whatever we have. We’re talking to a few companies right now. Then we’re going to move certain equipment spread out right around the building so everything will be equally separated and distanced accordingly.”