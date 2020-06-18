OXFORD (CBS) – The water and power were cut off to a gym in Oxford Thursday, two days after a judge ruled the town can shut it down for repeatedly defying a state order to remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several members of Prime Fitness showed up around sunrise and found out they had to work out in the dark and they couldn’t take showers.

Owner David Blondin opened his gym back on May 18th in defiance of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.

In Massachusetts, gyms are not allowed to reopen until Phase Three, which cannot begin any earlier than June 29.

The town responded with citations and $7,000 in fines before heading to court. Worcester Superior Court Judge Susan Sullivan ruled Tuesday that Oxford can use whatever means necessary to shut down the gym, including changing the locks, boarding up the doors and windows and shutting off the utilities.

The electricity and water to the gym were shut off overnight.

“I can confirm that domestic water and electricity service have been discontinued at the building,” Mark Reich, the lawyer for the town of Oxford, told WBZ-TV in an email Thursday morning.

Blondin said he plans to keep fighting in federal court and he believes if the town shuts him down, people will keep coming anyways.

“People have the freedom to work out. People can do as they please. They can exercise. They can do as they want,” he said Thursday. “As you can see, people are still coming to work out, regardless of power or water, because that’s not (what it’s) about. They’re not coming here for a spa or a fitness center or anything like that. They’re literally coming to stay in shape and stay healthy.”