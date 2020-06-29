Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Police continue asking for the public’s help finding missing Maynard woman Betty Thorndike after authorities said she was seen early Monday morning in New York.
Police shared new photos of Thorndike, who has memory impairment.
She was last seen on Bay Street in Staten Island, New York leaving the Speedway gas station at 3 a.m.
Pictures from surveillance video shows betty wearing a purple shirt, denim capri pants, converse sneakers and a thin gold necklace.
She was seen driving a silver sedan.