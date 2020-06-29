Norv Turner Gave Bill Belichick A Glowing Recommendation Of Cam NewtonThe Patriots signed Cam Newton on Sunday, but head coach Bill Belichick was doing his homework on the quarterback for months.

Report: Patriots Were Only Team To Offer Cam Newton A ContractOn his podcast, Adam Schefter shared that the Patriots were the only team to extend a contract offer to Newton.

Tom Brady Releases Trailer For His Apple TV Series 'Greatness Code'Tom Brady released a trailer for his new Apple TV show "Greatness Code" on Monday, revealing the "defining moment" of his football career.

Five Reasons Why Patriots' Penalty For Bengals Video Incident Is Completely RidiculousTo anyone who actually followed the Patriots' video saga, the stripping of a third-round pick for this particular offense is unquestionably obscene.

Red Sox Release List Of 47 Players In 60-Man Pool For MLB ReturnThe Red Sox announced their Club Player Pool for the resumption of spring training later this week, though the list has some room for movement.