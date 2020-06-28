Comments
MAYNARD (CBS) – Police in Maynard are asking the public to help them locate an 86-year-old woman with memory impairment who was last seen Saturday looking for directions.
Maynard Police issued a silver alert for Betty Thorndike.
Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Thorndike asked an officer for directions to an address in Plymouth, where she used to live until moving recently to Maynard.
Later, the officer checked with the address in Plymouth to see if Thorndike had arrived safely and discovered she had not.
Thorndike was last seen driving a gray Honda Accord.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call Maynard Police or 911.