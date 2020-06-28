CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Maynard News, Plymouth News, silver alert

MAYNARD (CBS) – Police in Maynard are asking the public to help them locate an 86-year-old woman with memory impairment who was last seen Saturday looking for directions.

Maynard Police issued a silver alert for Betty Thorndike.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Thorndike asked an officer for directions to an address in Plymouth, where she used to live until moving recently to Maynard.

Betty Thorndike. (Image Credit: Maynard Police)

Later, the officer checked with the address in Plymouth to see if Thorndike had arrived safely and discovered she had not.

Thorndike was last seen driving a gray Honda Accord.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Maynard Police or 911.

