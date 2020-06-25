BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker has put out a list of reforms he wants to make to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. On Wednesday an independent investigation revealed a huge list of problems in the home, which helped the coronavirus spread and kill at least 76 veterans there.
Baker’s plan includes hiring someone with health care experience to oversee both of the state’s soldiers homes, making changes to the work schedule to ensure the home is properly staffed, and implementing an electronic records system.
The administration is also allocating $6 million to renovate rooms to address infection control issues.
Read: Holyoke Solders’ Home Independent Report
The state is moving to end the employment of Superintendent Bennett Walsh, who the report found was “not qualified to manage a long-term care facility.”
According to the report, the “most substantial” error was a decision on March 27 to move all veterans from one of the two locked dementia units into the other locked unit, where they would be crowded with the veterans already living there.
Staff called the move “total pandemonium,” “when hell broke loose,” and “a nightmare.”