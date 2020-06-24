PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) — Another New England summer destination has announced its reopening plans. Water Country in Portsmouth, New Hampshire says it plans to open on July 15 to season pass holders.

The water park opens to non-pass holders at limited capacity on July 18.

“The experience at this New England landmark will be different from any other season in Water Country’s 36-year history, as the park strives to deliver a fun, family experience while ensuring the health and safety of Guests and Team Members alike,” the park said in a statement.

The announcement we've all been awaiting 🤗#WaterCountry will open exclusively to #SeasonPassholders July 15-17, followed by a general park opening to all on Saturday, July 18th! Read about our new #safety measures and plans for this summer at https://t.co/9JrVU4UieX pic.twitter.com/8qEg3HCVpn — Water Country (@WaterCountry) June 24, 2020

Visitors and workers will have their temperature taken before entering the park. Anyone who has a temperature above 100 degrees or is displaying any symptoms related to the coronavirus will be denied entry.

Capacity will be limited to encourage social distancing. Anyone 3 years old or older has to wear a mask, but they cannot be worn while in the water or on attractions.

The park will be selling masks and adding hand sanitizing stations.

Reservations are required to visit the park, and tickets will be online only.

More information about visiting Water Country can be found here.

Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire will open on July 16 and is also requiring reservations and temperature checks.