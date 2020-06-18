SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – Thrill-seekers rejoice. Canobie Lake Park is getting ready to reopen. The amusement part in Salem, New Hampshire will open its gate to the public on July 16.

If you are headed that way, expect things to be a little different than past years, in order to keep visitors and employees safe and healthy.

“Our new normal is what we’re working on diligently,” Brand Manager Chris Nicoli told WBZ-TV. “You’re going to see a lot of changes and differences this year to create a safe, outdoor, fun, family entertainment experience.”

Those changes include health screenings and temperature checks at the gate, limited capacity on rides, and social distancing in queues and throughout the park. There will even be a ‘social distance crew’ to help it all go smoothly.

“One of the big things too, is you’re not going to be able to just come like you normally would,” Nicoli explained. “You are going to need an advance reservation this year.”

Those reservations aren’t available just yet, but will be available at Canobie.com soon.

“We are going to have some timed entry where guests will be asked to come at a particular time to check in, but once you are here you can enjoy the rest of the day,” Nicoli said.

The state of New Hampshire recently approved recommendations for amusement parks to reopen, which cleared the way for Canobie Lake Park’s plan to welcome visitors back. It usually opens for the season in mid-May.

“We’re excited to be back. We’re excited to have you back,” Nicoli said. “And please be patient with us.”