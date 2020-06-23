Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Secretary of Veterans Affairs Francisco Urena has resigned, according to WBZ I-Team sources.
Veterans groups have been calling for Urena to step down in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that killed 75 residents at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. There are four ongoing investigations into how the outbreak was handled at the facility.
In a May 15 letter to the governor, Massachusetts Disabled American Veterans said Urena had not offered families his condolences or help with benefits.
The attorney for Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh said his client kept state officials informed about how coronavirus was impacting the facility.