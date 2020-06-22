MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A wanted woman accused of helping a man kidnap and rob another man in New Hampshire has been arrested. Manchester Police told the public Sunday they were looking for 29-year-old Ariel Dupuis after the incident took place on Friday.
According to police, Dupuis helped 37-year-old Ronald Betances kidnap a Manchester man at knifepoint, drive him around, then tie him to a tree while he was naked and assault him. The victim was able to free himself and call police.
Dupuis was charged with criminal liability to kidnapping and criminal liability to robbery. She was released on $2,500 bail and is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court on July 30, 2020.
Betances was arrested for kidnapping and robbery on Saturday. He was also charged with violation of bail in connection with a prior crime. He will appear in Manchester Circuit Court and Hillsborough Superior Court Monday.
Police said the act was not random and the suspects and victim know one another.