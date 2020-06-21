Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Manchester, New Hampshire Police are looking for a 29-year-old woman in connection with a violent kidnapping that took place Friday. Ariel Dupuis is accused of helping 37-year-old Ronald Betances kidnap a man at knifepoint and take his wallet and phone.
Police said the duo took the man to multiple locations before arriving in Derry where “the victim was then forced to remove his clothing, had his wrists and feet bound and assaulted before being left tied to a tree.”
The man was able to free himself and call 911.
According to police, the act was not random.
Betances was arrested on Saturday night but police are still looking for Dupuis. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.