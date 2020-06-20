REVERE (CBS) — Many Massachusetts residents are heading to the beach this weekend, but that comes with the challenges of face coverings and social distancing in the summer heat.

With temperatures in the 80s and 90s, Saturday was a perfect beach day, complete with blue skies. As restrictions lift in the state, people are eager to get outside.

“It’s hot outside and I don’t want to stay inside,” one beach-goer said.

At Revere Beach, the coronavirus seemed out of mind despite the continued risk. Still, people practiced social distancing.

“I feel like the water is protecting me,” one beach-goer said.

As the temperature rises and cases decline, Gov. Charlie Baker is reminding people that the virus isn’t gone, and that when you’re unable to practice social distancing, you need to wear a mask. Groups are also limited to 10 people.

A group of coworkers from Logan Airport was at the beach together Saturday. They just made the cutoff.

“We’re always together so we feel safe around each other,” one said.

But health officials warn against a false sense of protection. They say that if we’re not careful, there could be another shutdown.

And some beach-goers are committed to doing their part by wearing a mask.

“Whether or not it prevents me from getting it, it’s proven to help not spread it,” one beach-goer said.

Lifeguards and regularly scheduled water quality tests also returned to certain state beaches on Saturday.