BOSTON (CBS) — Lifeguards and regularly scheduled water quality tests will be returning to certain state beaches in Massachusetts on Saturday.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, lifeguards should stay six feet away from everyone unless in the case of an emergency.
A list of Department Conservation and Recreation-managed swimming beaches can be found here.
@MassDCR waterfront services will be available starting Saturday, June 20. For the full announcement: https://t.co/wTkMprtqVR pic.twitter.com/tshvrmo1Wt
— MassDCR (@MassDCR) June 19, 2020
All beach-goers are advised to keep 12 feet from other groups and keep groups to fewer than 10 people.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks are still worn at the beach.